Short Interest in I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Decreases By 35.5%

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 11th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

I-Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. I-Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get I-Minerals alerts:

About I-Minerals

I-Minerals Inc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It develops quartz, potassium feldspar, halloysite, kaolinite, and metakaolin deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Helmer-Bovill property comprising 11 mineral leases that covers an area of approximately 5,140.64 acres located in northwest of Bovill, Latah County, Idaho.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for I-Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.