Short Interest in I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Decreases By 35.5%

I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the February 11th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
I-Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. I-Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About I-Minerals
