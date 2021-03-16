Short Interest in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Drops By 41.2%

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 11th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HOLI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 206,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,813. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $843.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 184,684 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

