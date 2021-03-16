Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Rises By 48.1%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the February 11th total of 477,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,414.8 days.

Shares of HDALF stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $7.30. 268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Haidilao International has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.00.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; and food research and development, and trading businesses.

