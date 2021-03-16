Short Interest in Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Rises By 28.1%

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GLGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93. Greystone Logistics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 72.50%.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

