Short Interest in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Drops By 34.8%

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the February 11th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLRE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,769. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $311.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

