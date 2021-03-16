Short Interest in GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Drops By 44.8%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
GSGTF remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. GenSight Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23.
GenSight Biologics Company Profile
Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for GenSight Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenSight Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.