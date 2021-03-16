Short Interest in GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Drops By 44.8%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the February 11th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

GSGTF remained flat at $$10.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. GenSight Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial target sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

