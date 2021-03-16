Short Interest in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Drops By 25.9%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $$37.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $37.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.