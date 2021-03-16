Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Increases By 65.0%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 484,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 468,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter.

FFA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.66. 45,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,330. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

