Short Interest in Earthworks Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EWKS) Rises By 34.5%

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EWKS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the February 11th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,873,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EWKS stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. 8,534,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,742,516. Earthworks Entertainment has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties.

