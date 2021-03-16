Short Interest in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Drops By 38.8%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the February 11th total of 12,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1,985.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,539 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,083,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in DouYu International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,551. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

