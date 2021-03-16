Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Decreases By 40.0%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 940,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 1,567,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,175.4 days.

OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $$17.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dai-ichi Life from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

