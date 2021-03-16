Short Interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Declines By 35.7%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the February 11th total of 6,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAT stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.99 million, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 3.60. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, Taiwan, Israel, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.