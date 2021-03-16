Short Interest in BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Increases By 50.0%

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered BW LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of BWLLY stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. BW LPG has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.94.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

