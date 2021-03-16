Short Interest in Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Expands By 41.4%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 11th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BCEKF opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.04.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.