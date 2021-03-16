Short Interest in Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Drops By 24.9%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 11th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from $5.90 to $5.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

MYAGF stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.90.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

