Short Interest in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Declines By 24.1%

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of ASB opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $45,739,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 758,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $8,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.