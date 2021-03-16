Short Interest in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) Decreases By 37.7%

Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 514,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 11th total of 824,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS ASNAQ opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.35. Ascena Retail Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. The company's merchandise assortment offerings include intimate apparel, wear-to-work, and casual apparel; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics, as well as accessories and select footwear.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.