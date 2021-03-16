Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Rises By 73.8%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 73.8% from the February 11th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 8,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $198,691.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,399.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,283,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,085,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,580 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 686,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 544,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

