Short Interest in Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Expands By 34.1%

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 11th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ALBKY opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Alpha Bank A.E. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

