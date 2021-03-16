Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Grows By 63.3%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the February 11th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Aftermath Silver has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.
About Aftermath Silver
Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.