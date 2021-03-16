Short Interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Increases By 30.8%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 11th total of 193,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 640,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 95,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 33.13% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

