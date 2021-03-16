Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Trading Down 8.3%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.98. 2,025,045 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,867,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. Analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,549,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $847,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,338,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.