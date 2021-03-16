Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on Shawcor in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.09.

Shawcor stock opened at C$6.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$479.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

