Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJR.B. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:SJR.B traded up C$0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,931,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,976. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$17.77 and a 12 month high of C$35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

