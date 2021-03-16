Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STTK. Citigroup upped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

