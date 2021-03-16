Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Announces Earnings Results

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SESN opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Sesen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.