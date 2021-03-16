Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $10,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $54,337,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 215.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCI opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.