Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNSE) Quiet Period To End on March 16th

Sensei Biotherapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SNSE) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 16th. Sensei Biotherapeutics had issued 7,000,052 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $133,000,988 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 9,802 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $185,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Peyer bought 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $361,137.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $671,449.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

