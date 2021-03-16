Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

Shares of SIC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.32 million, a PE ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $10.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

