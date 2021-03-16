Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,865 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 17,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,907.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

