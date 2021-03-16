ScS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Gap Up to $232.00

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.03), but opened at GBX 243 ($3.17). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 244.52 ($3.19), with a volume of 596,656 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £93.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 201.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

