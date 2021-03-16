Scotiabank Raises Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target to C$40.50

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.30.

TSE:SJR.B traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$17.77 and a 52 week high of C$35.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.51 billion and a PE ratio of 26.20.

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total value of C$39,850.10.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

