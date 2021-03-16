Scotiabank Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$29.00.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark raised their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.89.

Get Air Canada alerts:

AC stock opened at C$29.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$9.26 and a 52-week high of C$31.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.99.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total value of C$404,127.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at C$329,006.58. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,951.50.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.