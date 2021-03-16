Scotiabank Cuts Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Price Target to $69.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enghouse Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

EGHSF stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $59.95.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

