Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 7,114 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $117.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $117.30.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

