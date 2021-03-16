Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

