Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $356,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 887,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,517 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,918,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000.

BATS:INDA opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01.

