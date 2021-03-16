Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after buying an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,071,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after buying an additional 441,736 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after buying an additional 1,102,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

