Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,725,682.45. Insiders sold 1,133,426 shares of company stock worth $11,831,336 in the last 90 days. 7.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRON opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC cut shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

