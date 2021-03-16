Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

PDD stock opened at $159.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

