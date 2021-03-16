Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,037 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,856,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $16,174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $8,845,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of News by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 563,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.61. News Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $26.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

