Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,750 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Xerox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 57.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Xerox by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 430,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 15,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Xerox’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

