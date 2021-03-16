Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,422 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,509,000 after acquiring an additional 814,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in Schlumberger by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 691,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

