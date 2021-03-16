Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Purchases $99,999.25 in Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $99,999.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $96.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.18. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 178,861 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Savara by 698.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SVRA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

