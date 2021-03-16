SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 11th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SASDY opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. SAS AB has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

