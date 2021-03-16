SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the February 11th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of SAS AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SASDY opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. SAS AB has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

About SAS AB (publ)

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also offers air cargo services, in-flight sales, ground handling, and technical maintenance services, as well as travel-related loyalty programs.

