Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €25.00 by Independent Research

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.93 ($22.27).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €24.94 ($29.34) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2.97. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 12 month high of €27.26 ($32.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.31.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

