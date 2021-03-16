salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 219.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $212.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average of $238.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $316,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at $434,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,734 shares of company stock worth $14,948,338. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

