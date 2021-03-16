salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $212.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,948,338. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

