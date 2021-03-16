Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Down 7.4%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 962,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,258,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.51% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

