Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Down 7.4%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s share price dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 962,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,258,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.01.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.