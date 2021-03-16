SafeInsure Market Capitalization Hits $374,020.16 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $374,020.16 and approximately $7,754.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00034423 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 143.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003072 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,453,099 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

